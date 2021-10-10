October 10, 2021

Only a third of the games in development have been announced? – Multiplayer.it

Gerald Bax October 10, 2021 2 min read

Xbox Game Studios It will have many other games in development than those we know of, considering that according to an estimate that journalist Jes Corden considers “wise,” or conservative, let’s say approximation, only about A third of the projects are under development In Microsoft’s first-party teams were Advertised so far.

This is what was said before jeez cordon The Xbox Two podcastCorden and Rand led in Thor. It also appears that this estimate does not include Bethesda games, considering that it is limited to the publishing division of Xbox Game Studios, with a roadmap ahead of the eventual acquisition of Bethesda.

The Windows Central reporter also reports that, in the coming weeks, it will be publishing an article about Avowed and the information I’ve been able to gather about the new RPG in development at Obsidian through its sources.


Xbox Game Studios, an overview of Microsoft’s first teams

Obviously we can’t take this as official news, being just a rumour, but it must be said that Corden has shown compelling connections in Microsoft and the surrounding area.

This could be some games Unannounced, also collected on Reddit based on rumors so far: Two Mojang titles, Corden reports again, a new Obsidian game from Josh Sawyer, Gears 6 and a new game from The Coalition, new IPs from Double Fine and Compulsion, Project Cobalt from inXile, Project Indus from Oxide, Project Dragon from IO Interactive, MMO mentionable Jeff Grubb and many others.

In the foreground Bethesda Then there are the new games from id Software (possibly a Quake reboot), possible Wolfenstein from Machine Games, the new project in development at Tango Gameworks and possibly a project in collaboration with Tencent, in addition to the games that have already been announced.

