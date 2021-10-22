Bill Clinton Unrecognizable After Hospitalization: ‘Take Care of Yourself’ – Chronicle

WASHINGTON, October 22, 2021 – Tried and skinny, it’s almost unrecognizable. Bill Clinton, 75, for the first time in Video after hospitalization. Says the former US President who thanks the tremendous support I have received. During my time in the hospital, it moved me a lot.”

Clinton returned home in upstate New York after a five-day hospitalization in California with a urinary tract infection, which eventually escalated into septicemia. “We all have to work and we each have an important role to play in life – and as far as I am concerned I will do my best to stay around doing my best for as long as possible,” he added. The former White House tenant, president for two terms since, has returned home with his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and daughter Chelsea. His treatment with antibiotics is now continuing.

I am glad to be at home! pic.twitter.com/ZoYuy54Q6R – Bill Clinton

October 20 2021