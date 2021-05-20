May 20, 2021

Coppa Italia final, Annalisa sings the national anthem and displaces everyone: "What have you done?"

Lorelei Reese May 20, 2021

Italian Cup FinalAnd the Annalisa sings the national anthem and displaces everyone:what did he do?». A few minutes ago, the Coppa Italia 2021 final between Atalanta and Juventus began. The concert was opened by singer Annalisa, who sang Mamele’s hymn, in front of 4,300 fans at Mabe Stadium in Reggio Emilia. In fact, for the first time tonight the fans are back on the stadium. With a capacity of 20 percent.

Analisa sang a cappella hymn, in a dramatic performance. The fan riots on Twitter were immediate with the hashtag #timvisioncup. “Unusual explanation, we were excited»Write followers. still: “Annalisa is unparalleled, there only to learn from her». «Annalisa, you are the queen, the best in this fieldAnd there are those who joke about her:Juventus 0, Atalanta 0, Analisa 1».

A few hours ago, it was the singer who made a fan date on Rai1 with a comment on Twitter: “Hey, I’ll sing the hymn and I’m back. Good luck everyone and me tooThanks to her performance, she was the first to “score.”

