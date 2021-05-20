Pension application, share of 100, resignation and notice: clarifications

Just over 6 months to reach the Quota 100. Although the procedure has been in effect for nearly two and a half years, many workers remain extremely skeptical about the procedure to follow for the application, the waiting window, and the notice to be delivered to their employer.

“good morning,



I just registered on your site and have doubts about the 100th quota that I cannot clarify through the dedicated articles.



I have already gained the right to take advantage of this method of retirement, as I have so far been 63 years and 40 years of service.



What I didn’t understand is when I have to apply for a re-entry of the quota and when I have to resign from my employer.



I would like to point out that I am an employee of a private condominium bearing the title of Acting / Concierge.



Being private, if I apply to INPS on December 1, 2021 for a fee of 100, in what form and when should I notify the administrator? Thank you” .

Pension fee 100, application and notice

Let’s start by explaining that Request to receive a pension with a share of 100 It can be submitted at any time, even after the measure has expired, by all who have met the required requirements by December 31, 2021.

To respond to his suspicion of returning to retirement with a quota of 100,000 pounds You can apply at any time He would like to be disrespected, in his case, until the required three-month period for workers in the private sector.

This window, in fact, starts from turning 62 and from accumulating 38 years of contributions, both demands have been reached, in his case, of more than a year: in fact, and therefore, the waiting period has largely expired.

The only commitment he has is Notice to your employer. Therefore, inquire in the buildings in which you work about the notice that must be provided in submitting your resignation and based on this thing you can plan the date of submitting the pension application.

If you want to apply for a retirement pension in December, it is a good idea to take into account the fact that INPS takes two months to process the application, and therefore, you will likely not receive your pension payments before February.

My advice is to plan for the month you want to start and pay your first Social Security check and anticipate this day at least 3 months in advance when you submit the application. Regarding, however, the resignation must take effect from the day prior to the commencement of the pension and must take into account the notification that will be sent to the employer.

Let’s say you want your retirement to take effect on March 1, 2022, for example, and your employer tells you that you need at least 4 months’ notice. The pension application can be submitted as early as December 2021, with the start date set for March 1. At the same time, the resignation must be submitted at least by the end of October (to comply with the 4 months notice required) but at the time of filing, the resignation specifies that the same will take effect from February 28, 2021.

If you have any doubts or questions, contact us at the email address and ask her [email protected]