AGI – With an almost unanimous and extraordinary majority, the Council voted to increase the number of special visas for thousands of Afghans, including interpreters and collaborators. Who have assisted American soldiers over the past twenty years As the troops withdraw, they are in danger To be retaliated against by the Taliban. Special visas range from 11,000 to 19,000. The Chamber approved it by 407 votes to 16.

The Taliban now control “about 90% of Afghanistan’s borders,” their spokesman told Rio Novosti today. On July 9, they declared that 85% of the territory of Afghanistan was in their hands. The authenticity of these claims could not be verified by any independent body, but of course the neighbors are beginning to worry about the situation.

The Tajik government, for example, has called on its military to prepare for a confrontation. All of this has almost ended the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan, where government forces will not be able to counter the Taliban attack.

Meanwhile, the Taliban have threatened Turkey, warning that it will not allow Ankara troops to stay in the country, following an agreement with the United States that the Turkish military will be responsible for the security of the Hamid Karzai airport in the capital. . Kabul.

“We have been critical of Turkey’s intentions from the beginning. After the withdrawal of the Americans, we will not allow any foreign powers to stay in the country,” said Jabihullah Muqahid, a spokesman for the fundamentalists.

Turkish forces have been in Afghanistan since 2002 and have been cooperating with other countries to maintain security at the Kabul airport. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was born in 2015, has also appealed to them. Government forces. Instead, Russia sees a positive aspect of the militants: according to President Vladimir Putin’s envoy to Afghanistan, Jameer Kapulo, they are the only ones who can fight Islamic State militants in the north of the country.