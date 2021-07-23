Merkel admits we haven’t done enough for the climate – last hour

(ANSA) – BERLIN, July 22 – A few days after devastating floods killed nearly 200 people in Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel emphasized the need to “accelerate” the fight against climate change by recognizing, for the first time, that many countries Others around the world have not done enough.



“It cannot be said that we did nothing, but it is a fact that not enough has been done to achieve” the goals of Paris, Merkel said during her meeting with journalists more than a month after her farewell to politics, after the elections. September.



“This applies not only to Germany, but to many countries around the world, and that is why we have to hurry,” stressed the German chancellor, who had already requested action last Sunday, visiting flood victims in the Rhineland-Palatinate. Faster for the climate. Yesterday, the Berlin government approved a massive aid package for flood-affected areas, unlocking about 400 million euros. “We have also made sure to increase this amount if it is not enough,” Merkel said.



However, the chancellor claimed the attention her government paid to environmental policies, noting that it had set new targets for reducing emissions. Germany now aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2045, five years earlier than previously scheduled. (handle).

