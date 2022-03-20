Tables, TV Channel, Show, Streaming – OA Sport

March 20, 2022

Noah French March 20, 2022

Busy day Athletes of the National Women’s Curling TeamI. who was involved in the second day’s matches 2022 World Championship, On stage until Sunday, March 27 in Prince George, Canada. The specific blue will face first Japan (17:00 Italian time) and, later, the United States (10 hrs).

Two matches Trouble for the team led by Stefania Constantini. In fact the Japanese are returning from the silver medal at the Beijing 2022 Olympics; The Americans, on the other hand, failed to overcome the round-robin in the five-round review. Sixth place With four wins and five defeats.

Below is the full calendar of Italy-Japan and Italy-USA, with detailed schedule, start time, TV and streaming schedule, The second day of the 2022 Women’s Curling World Cup. Live coverage written on OA Sport is expected.

Curling, Stefania Constantini is back! Olympic heroine dreams of new exploits at Prince George’s Women’s World Cup

Italy-Japan and Italy-USA, World Curling Championship: Planning and start time

Sunday, March 20:

17.00 Italy Japan

22:00 Italy-United States

Italy-Japan and Italy-USA, Curling World Championships: How to watch matches on TV and streaming

