August 6, 2022

CODOGNO 27-year-old dazed in a damaged car

Gerald Bax August 6, 2022 1 min read

He was stopped at the entrance to the San Biagio district, in a state that changed so badly and shook that it was necessary to take her to the hospital. A 27-year-old man who was along the viale Duca d’Aosta in Codogno was reached by ambulance and carabinieri just before 11pm on Thursday. The young woman was driving a seriously ill car, with one of the four tires, according to what I learned, now free of anything, besides part of the front bumper.

Therefore, on the spot, the police immediately found that the woman was in such a state of change that she had to turn to the emergency room. Red Cross health workers in Codogno brought her the first necessary treatment, then drove her in yellow to the city hospital after reassuring her, while members of the Army in Arma would conduct the classic investigations for a possible drunken complaint. leadership or change. It also explains what the damage to the vehicle might have affected, and how far it went in those circumstances.

