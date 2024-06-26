You won’t make it to the end of the month with your salary: Here’s how Google helps you

How does Google help us manage our salaries?

Can’t we make it to the end of the month with our salary? Don’t worry, here’s how Google can help us

One of the most felt problems of this era is the rational management of the individual salary. Between economic increases and perhaps a lack of management skills in home economics, many people arrive literally without financial resources at the end of the month. A state of hardship, in fact, does not only affect people belonging to the poorest social classes: in different ways, the waste of one’s property involves a much wider range of citizens.

Because we don’t reach the end of the month with our salary

Why don’t we get to the end of the month with our salary? The question can have two answers. First of all, there is a purely economic fact: The monthly payment we receive, in total, does not allow us to cover all expenses. For 3/4 consecutive weeks. Expenses related to shopping, bills, rent for a house or apartment, any needs that vary depending on the person, the costs of raising children.

Then it is discussed Wasting economic resources, which does not matter to people with very low salaries who have to bend over to make ends meet at the end of the month. These are citizens who are unable to manage their own economic assets, so they waste their money on pleasures and comforts: expensive snacks, sports car rentals, compulsive shopping, and the usual dinners in restaurants.

Google’s solution for managing our money

Where citizens lack the capacity for economic management, that capacity arrives Google. Many people have found a good solution using “Budget and finance“, is able to show us in real time our income and expenses that we make during the month. An interface that, if constantly updated with all expenses, allows us to know how we manage our bank account or our finances. Moreover, it allows us to closely monitor that the application Find out if we are making management mistakes: This highlights the moments when we are about to run out of money.

A very useful application for many people who cannot keep their bank accounts in mind without a computer. Obviously, the function can also provide other very useful services, such as real-time currency exchange. It is a very useful service for many people when they vacation in countries that do not use the dollar. In fact, it allows you not to receive any money exchange scams once you enter the foreign country, making your vacation easier and hassle-free.