August 6, 2022

Rugani, Juventus accept Sampdoria loan offer

Mirabelle Hunt August 6, 2022

CORRIERE FIORENTINO – MILENKOVIC, the only concrete offer from SEVILLE

Juventus had not yet taken concrete steps forward to buy the card of Nikola Milinkovic, the 1997-born center back from Fiorentina and the Serbian national team: as reported by “Corriere Fiorentino”, both the Bianconeri and Inter,…

Real Madrid – Juve: Perin and Locatelli are the best. Beans are also good. VLAHOVIC LATE IN THE STATE

Real Madrid-Juventus: Perin and Locatelli are the best. Beans also worked well. Vlahovic is behind in the centerPerrin 7 – He was only hit by a Benzema penalty, which he expected among other things. Then he denied the goal several times for Real. Stunning in the conclusions of Benzema and Carvajal. Danilo 5.5 – Vinicius is a bad agent and when he speeds up he struggles to contain him. It’s the…

HERE TUTTOSPORT – Xavier Jacobelli: “JUVE, a high-quality game that stings. Now, as fun as Pirlo in the tournament”

Here is Tuttosport - Xavier Jacobelli: "Juventus, a good game is needed. At the moment, Allegri is like Pirlo in the tournament "Every Monday the Tuttojuve.com editorial team analyzes hot topics in our football using one of the most authoritative names in the Italian sports press, Xavier Jacobelli, columnist at Tuttosport. And here is his speech: “As precious as…

Juventus U19, 3rd place in the Cairo Mum and Dad Championship: 3-1 in Turin

Juventus U19, 3rd place in Mom and Dad Championship Cairo: 3-1 in TurinJuventus wins third place in the Mother and Father Championship in Cairo. The Bianconeri U19s beat Torino 3-1 in the final to finish third. Yildiz, Mbangula and Anguilla scored.

LIVE TJ – Juventus training is over. Tomorrow departure for Tel Aviv

LIVE TJ - Juventus training is over. Departing to Tel Aviv tomorrow 13:39 – Departure tomorrow for Tel Aviv – Juventus, via their official website, presented the details of today’s session: “Juventus does not stop, 10 days from the August 15 special which will mean his first appearance in Serie A at Allianz Stadium… .

