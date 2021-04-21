“Coagulation also with Pfizer.” The vaccine report data has been disclosed

It’s March 16th, the day after the vaccine was banned AstraZeneca In Italy. Birpaolo Pelicore, a cardiologist and researcher at the University of Glasgow Hospital, sent his Italian colleagues to Message Whatsapp: As of February 28, 2021, approximately 10.7 million doses of Pfizer and 9.7 million doses of AstraZeneca have been administered in the UK. within Adverse events Reported in the days following vaccination, there were: AZ 36 heart attack (17 fatal), Pfizer 30 (6 fatal); A-Z stroke 71 (10 fatal), Pfizer 100 (10 fatal); Pulmonary embolism AZ 13 (1 fatal), Pfizer 15 (1 fatal); Venous thrombosis AZ 14 (lethal zero), Pfizer 8 (lethal zero); Low platelets (thrombocytopenia) AZ 35 (1 fatal), Pfizer 22 (1 fatal). Dead AZ 275, Pfizer 227 “.

This is the data recorded in the UK (as of 16 March) about adverse reactions following the administration of vaccines AstraZeneca e Pfizer. The picture looks clear: Cases are very rare (and much less than Benefits: 10,400 Covid deaths (prevented in England until March 2021), venous thrombosis and platelet deficiency and deaths are almost comparable between the two. Coronavirus vaccines. Because, then, like Pellicori a IlGiornale.it, You can refer to constantly updated data On the British government websiteAstraZeneca is banned or restricted across Europe and nobody talks about the stroke that Pfizer is experiencing?

Not only. A month later, another arrived Suspension. He. She Studio The University of Oxford, which has not yet been published in a trade journal and has been validated by other scholars, indicates that the number of people who have reported cases Cerebral venous thrombosis After receiving vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna, it is very similar to the number of cases reported by people who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine. “In this study – we continue reading Location From the Oxford Institute – out of more than 500,000 Covid-19 patients, CVT (cerebral venous thrombosis, liberated) occurred in 39 out of a million patients. Of the more than 480,000 people who have received the Covid-19 mRna vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna), 4 out of every million have CVT. CVT has been reported in approximately 5 out of every million people after the first dose of the AZ-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine. Compared to mRna vaccines, the risk of contracting Covid-19 CVT is about 10 times higher. Compared to the AZ-Oxford vaccine, the risk of developing Covid-19 CVT is about 8 times greater. “

In keeping with university studies in the English language, it also “collects information”. Carlo Federico Berno, Director of the Department of Microbiology at the Bambino Gesu Hospital in Rome. Virologist, who was already on April 13 A. Counting At La 7, “thromboses are very rare for all vaccines”, confirms A. IlGiornale.it You are on track to prove the thesis, but you do not have “complete data yet”.

Although you are not aware of the Oxford results or the data published on the English government website and published by Dr. Pelicure, this will be specifically Pfizer. “We cannot confirm – but do not rule out – – the company’s press office responds – the presence of blood clots after our serum has been administered. We have a pharmacovigilance office that collects all reports sent directly to the pharmaceutical agency. Pfizer Italia refers to Aifa’s periodic reports about stroke cases. After the treatment, at the moment, the company has no official position in this regard. ”But then, from Pfizer, the“ official position ”reaches us via e-mail.“ With more than 200 million doses administered globally – according to the multinational company -, Pfizer evaluated the overall safety data of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine which provided no evidence to conclude that arterial or venous thromboembolic events, with or without thrombocytopenia, are risks associated with the use of our Covid-19 vaccine.

The links are now also denied before Aifa. at Third report Pharmacovigilance on Covid-19 vaccines (the period December 27, 2020-26 March 2021) There are 102 reports of “death”, the causes of which are under investigation. On average, there are 1.1 cases per 100,000 doses given with a minimum of 0.7 for AstraZeneca and a peak of 2.7 for Moderna. While atypical thrombosis (11, of which 4 are fatal) is defined as one of the only potentially serious side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

A provision consistent with the European Regulatory Authority decision. L ‘Mother He talks about a “strong causal relationship” between cases of rare blood clots and Vaxzevria, with an estimated recurrence rate in about 1 case out of 100,000. On the other hand, the Food and Drug Administration has not detected any rare coagulopathy associated with mRna vaccines. After “more than 180 million doses” – I have Advertise US Medicines Regulatory Authority – “We have not recorded“ cases of “rare blood clots” associated with thrombocytopenia of serums from Pfizer and Moderna.

But, then, how do we explain the English data and the Oxford study that would demonstrate a rare thrombosis even for mRna vaccines? Pierre Manuccio Manucci, A researcher at Fondazione IRCCS Ca ‘Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico di Milano and a member of the Aifa-appointed supercoagulation expert team to examine whether a vaccine-related immune mechanism underlies the rare blood clotting. “For me it does not seem, but – Prof. ilGiornale.it Manucci – don’t surprise me. Because, as in disease, if the immune system is stimulated by the vaccine, blood clots can occur, from the most traditional to the rarest. “

Concerning associated thrombosis Thrombocytopenia, according to Emma data There will be no case out of 97 million doses of Pfizer use, 3 out of 84 million cases of Moderna and 62 out of 25 million cases with vaxifria. “So – continues the professor emeritus at the clinic – as well as the European body, which highlighted the spread of AstraZeneca, and identified 3 cases of rare venous thrombosis of the mRna vaccine. Then classic venous thrombosis and platelet deficiency were found in both types of vaccines. “Side effects are also frequent in other drugs that do not exceed the expected frequency in the general population. 8 to 10 times less infection than in those who have been infected with Sars-Cov-2.”

However, two things still need clarification. One. Why, if the British data that put all vaccines at the same level were reasonable and Ema herself found cases of blood clots even after administering the mRna vaccine, so far only AstraZeneca vaccine has been investigated? And why, if in the updated Aifa report of 100 Fatal situations He made 76 Pfizer and 12 AstraZeneca, so is only the Oxford vaccine in line of fire? An open question as the mystery of the link between the Covid vaccine and rare venous thrombosis. Determine the trigger – Spiega Eric Van Sock, A virologist at Erasmus University Rotterdam Medical Center and co-chair of a consortium studying the effect of different vaccines on blood cells – will be important for vaccines in the future. Can we rely on adenovirus vaccines or will we have to rely more on mRna vaccines? That will be the main question in the near future. “