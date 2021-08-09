August 9, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Influencer per valorizzare i libri, il mondo dei 'book-toker' - Tempo Libero

Climate: Dixie Fire continues to burn California – last hour

Samson Paul August 9, 2021 1 min read

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, Aug. 09 – Dixie Fire continues to burn California. The fire is one of 11 ravaging the state and is exacerbated by the hot, dry and windy climate. Conditions may not improve any time soon, hampering the work of 8,500 firefighters committed to fighting the flames.

The Dixie fire has already led to the evacuation of thousands of people, about 39% of the population of Plumas County.

It also destroyed a historic fire lookout point perched atop Mount Harkness in Lassen Volcanic National Park. California Governor Gavin Newsom visited the fire-ravaged city of Greenville last week, saying, “We have a huge responsibility to rebuild this community.” “It’s also about the intensity of what’s happening globally, but it’s manifesting in an exciting way here in California – and that’s climate change,” he added. (handle).

Reproduction is reserved © Copyright ANSA


More Stories

2 min read

In Greece, the island of Euboea was burned for seven days

August 9, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

California burns governor of the area devastated by the Dixie fire

August 9, 2021 Samson Paul
5 min read

Floods in Germany, CDU political investigator for the delay in sounding the alarm to the population

August 8, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

The new video showed the full map, it’s bigger – Nerd4.life

August 9, 2021 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Climate: Dixie Fire continues to burn California – last hour

August 9, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

Raise the debt ceiling so as not to cause irreparable damage to the economy

August 9, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

The 50/20/30 rule saves the checking account

August 9, 2021 Karen Hines