August 9, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Raise the debt ceiling so as not to cause irreparable damage to the economy

Raise the debt ceiling so as not to cause irreparable damage to the economy

Noah French August 9, 2021 2 min read

(Teleforza) – US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has renewed her call to Congress to reach an agreement soon. Increase or extend the public debt ceiling Of the country. The former head of the Federal Reserve stressed that the move should be understood as a “shared responsibility” to avoid serious consequences for the US economy.

As I said in my letter to Congress on July 23rd, increase or suspend your credit limit It will not increase public spending and will not authorize spending on future budget proposals.; This allows the treasury to pay previously declared expenses. Failure to comply with these obligations will cause irreparable damage to the U.S. economy and the livelihoods of all Americans, ”the State Department said in a statement.

In recent years, Congress has been redressing the debt limit by a regular order Broad bilateral support – Yellen continued – In fact, during the last administration, Democrats and Republicans met three times to do their duty.

“Congress must now do it again by increasing or suspending the credit limit on a bilateral basis. The majority of debt within the credit limit has accumulated Before the administration took office. This is a shared responsibility and I urge Congress to meet with both parties as it has done in the past to protect the full trust and debt of the United States, “he concluded.

READ  Covit: Lazio, Veneto, Sardinia and Sicily are already in the Yellow Zone - Chronicle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Super Mario’s European mission to transform America

August 9, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

Use: Praise of the Urban Model, Storm on the Fox Star – North America

August 9, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Covid: Experts, the Lampta variant is spreading to the United States

August 8, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

Raise the debt ceiling so as not to cause irreparable damage to the economy

August 9, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

The 50/20/30 rule saves the checking account

August 9, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Gabriel Jarco, after exiting, the background appears: Not everything is as it seems

August 9, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Dirac Medal for the first time for Italy: Physicist Alessandra Bonanno (working in Germany)

August 9, 2021 Karen Hines