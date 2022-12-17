Citroën C5 Aircross: the plug-in arrives with 180 hp

The range is expanding Citroen C5 Aircross With the release of a new hybrid, the new 180 and – EAT8which can be ordered in Italy from 43,350 euroswhich replaces the PureTech 180 petrol version. It features a powertrain that combines a 150 hp 1.6 PureTech petrol engine with a 110 hp electric unit, with a combined power of 180 hp and 360 Nm, which passes through the e-EAT8 automatic gearbox and unloads onto the wheels front.

The Electrical engine It is powered by a new generation 12.4 kWh (11.3 kWh actual capacity) battery consisting of 84 cells (41 Ah). The complex takes advantage of new alchemy and allows you to travel even further 58 km in electric mode. It can be recharged in 1 hour and 40 minutes using a 7.4 kW charger.

Also improvements for Citroën C5 Aircross 225 e-EAT8 A plug-in hybrid, which combines a 180 hp 1.6 PureTech petrol engine with a 110 hp electric motor for combined power 225 hp. L’independenceThanks to the new battery, from 13.2 to 14.2 kWh (12.9 kWh of effective capacity), it improves by more than 15% in electric mode, From 55 km to 64. The new compound has a new chemical generation but maintains the same number of cells: 96 (cells go from 38 to 41 Ah). The battery can be recharged in less than two hours using a 7.4 kW charger.

The French home for customers who decide to buy one Citroën C5 Aircross plug-in hybrid-in offers a number of services To facilitate recharge, whether at home or in public places; Both fall under Free2Move eSolutions. Customer can be assisted in selecting and installing a unit Wall charging In the place you prefer, after analyzing your needs, the electrical system and financing offers. While traveling, thanks to the connection to the Free2Move global mobility portal, which provides access to 260,000 charging stations in Europe, the customer will be able to quickly view available charging points and their prices, and “fill in” using either the app or the card.