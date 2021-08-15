August 15, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

"China's rise to the top of the World Health Organization and the explosion of the epidemic"

Samson Paul August 15, 2021 1 min read

An investigation by a London newspaper raises serious concerns that the independence of the World Health Organization was compromised when the first cases of Covid-19 appeared in Wuhan in 2019.

The heart of the latest British investigation revolves around alleged ties between Beijing and WHO leaders: the independence of the international watchdog has been undermined, and the investigation into the origins of the virus would have suffered a form of early sabotage with the dangerous consequence of accelerating the uncontrolled spread of infection.

to me Sunday times, China would have used its economic power at the expense of other poor countries, to include its men in the main roles of the World Health Organization.

The investigation targeted the organization’s director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, an old “friend” of the Chinese government. The former Ethiopian foreign minister met Xi Jinping in January 2020, shortly before the outbreak of the pandemic. Ghebreyesus was going to use his character for China’s benefit.

