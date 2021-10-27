China to the United States: “Taiwan has no right to participate in the United Nations”

Robin Beck via Getty Images Hoerou, China: Staff of the Beijing International Conference Center (BICC) arrange the United Nations flag on top of the national flags of the United Nations member states on August 27. The United Nations Fourth World Conference on Women opens at the Bahrain International Conference Center on 4 September. AFP PHOTO (must read photo from ROBYN BECK / AFP via Getty Images)

China issues a stern warning to the United States and Taiwan about Taipei’s participation in the United Nations, as the island is part of China. And he does not fail to underscore discomfort with the European Union, too.

“Taiwan has no right to participate in the United Nations,” said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesman for the Beijing Government Office for Affairs with Taipei, because “the United Nations is an intergovernmental organization composed of sovereign states.”

Yesterday, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken invited UN countries should support “a strong and significant participation of Taiwan in the UN system.”

According to Blinken, Taiwan’s exclusion “undermines the important work of the United Nations and its bodies, all of which benefit greatly from its contributions.”

But, citing Chinese media, he reiterated that “Taiwan is part of China”, given that Beijing considers the island an “inalienable” part of its territory, which must be reunified even with the use of force, if necessary. Therefore, China opposes any interference in the Taipei issue and any form of recognition or participation in it at the international level.

In fact, the question of Taiwan is the main issue to be resolved in relations with the United States, which for decades has maintained a so-called “strategic ambiguity”, between diplomatic recognition of China and a commitment to provide defense means in the United States. Taipei. Finally, for Beijing, this is a “red line” that must not be crossed in bilateral relations with Washington.

China has expressed its dismay over the visit of a European Union parliamentary delegation headed by French MP Raphael Glucksmann, who was sanctioned by Beijing in March, next week to Taiwan. “Not having official exchanges in any way with the Taiwan authorities is an essential part of adhering to the ‘one China’ principle. The European Parliament is an official body of the European Union, and if MEPs are sent to visit Taiwan, it seriously violates the EU’s commitment to the principle of “One China”, harms China’s core interests and undermines the healthy development of relations with China. -The European Union.

