Ferrovie dello Stato employs a thousand candidates: requirements and submitting CVs

Ferrovie dello Stato is ready to accept a thousand candidates for different professional roles. Let’s find out the requirements and how to submit the application.

a New employee recruitment plan About to be called by state railways. The job opportunity promises to be unique and unmissable to be able to find a job in a strong Italian reality with career opportunities. The profiles the company seeks are different and from 6 September Requests can be sent to the Italian railway network company Ferrovie dello Stato.

Ferrofi dello statu and recruitment plan

September 6 is the scheduled date in the calendar for Submit your request to RFI. A thousand jobs for a thousand candidates to be appointed by December 31, 2021. Open positions that can be applied for immediately have their place of work Rome and Bari. The search for Junior Business Analysts is underway in the capital, Puglia. Applicants will need to have a Bachelor’s degree in Statistical and Financial Sciencesor economics or business economics. Maybe Previous work experience In a moving company will help increase your chances of being hired.

On the other hand, candidates for the Rome office must have a degree in Industrial or civil engineering. The role to be played is, in fact, that of an expert in transportation planning. Previous experience in similar roles it’s necessary In addition to the excellent use of Cube, Visum and Transcad programs. Another requirement is a good knowledge of English.

Other positions are open to apply for

Italcertifer is another state railway company that is looking for candidates for various vacancies. Specifically, it is assumed Certification bodies for railway signals on board railways For offices in Rome, Florence and Naples. The prerequisite is a degree in computer science, electronic engineering or mathematics Communications engineering and automation. Three years previous experience and use of programs such as Safety Standard and Etrms is required.

READ ALSO >>> The 3,500€ per month job that no one wants to do

How to submit your application

To submit your application to Ferrovie dello Stato, you need to access the reference portal and enter the department Work with us. The list includes various items from ‘Who are we, who we are looking for and why choose us’ to ‘Workplaces in Italy and abroad’ to ‘Research in progress’. In this last section it will be possible to discover open positions, choose one that matches your profile and Submit your CV Starting from scratch or continuing with Indeed or Carreerjet.