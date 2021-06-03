June 3, 2021

China's "artificial sun" reaches 160 million degrees, breaking all records

June 3, 2021

The Recreate Tokamak Advanced Superconducting Demo Installed in the city of Hefei, in ChinaArrived and maintained 160 million degrees Celsius for 20 seconds and 120 million °C for 101 seconds, creating a New record after the previous, Register in 2018. The reactor replicates the fusion process that occurs inside the Sun and other stars, with the goal of ensuring massive amounts of “clean” energy.

The The previous record was 100 million degrees Celsius, for 100 seconds, so the improvement is significant and represents an important step forward in the search for this kind of solution. For reference, the internal temperature of the Sun is about 15 million degrees, so the tokamak reactor exceeded that value by more than ten times.

“This result is an important progress for us last goal “It is to keep the temperature stable as long as possible,” said Li Miao, director of the physics department at the Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen.

According to Lin Boqiang, director of the China Center for Energy Economics Research at Xiamen University, in an interview with the Global Times, theEnergy produced With this solution is clean and reliable, so if it is able to give it commercial applications, it will be an important step forward that will bring enormous benefits. However, Lin added that while this technology is a central investment for China’s “green future,” its use outside the lab is still a long way off, and it will take 30 years to happen.

I Ritori Tokamak It currently operates around the world around thirty of which one is in Italy, andFTU – Frascati Tokamak upgrade from FrascatiActive since 1990.

