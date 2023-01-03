Charlize Theron is among the guests of the edition

From Saturday January 7th at 21:20 back to Canale5 you have mail. The program, designed and directed by Maria De Filippi, has reached its 26th edition. Also among the guests are Charlize Theron and Massimo Ranieri.

From Saturday, January 7thon Canale5, v26 of You’ve got mail. Therefore, people appear who conceived and managed it Maria Devilipi. Again this year, viewers will be able to watch exciting stories And sometimes funny: between attempts to reunite parents and children, healing romances and surprises VIP guests. The presenter will, as always, take on the role of mediator and will try to persuade the people invited to her program to remove the envelope and sign the peace. Tv, Sorrisi e Canzoni supplied the firsts progress In You Have Post 2023, which could unfold over the course of Nine episodes As in the previous version.

You Have Post 2023 Among the guests are Charlize Theron and Massimo Ranieri

Since the first editions, C’è posta per te has been able to count on prestigious Italian and international guests. This year, too, we will go further in the wake of tradition. According to Soressi, among the guests at the 2023 edition will be Hollywood actress Charlize Theron. Moreover, the hero of one of the many surprises will be singer Massimo Ranieri.

Postmen You got Mail 2023, which is the new entry Giovanni Vescovo

Viewers have become enamored of the group of postmen in You’ve Got Mail. This year we will also see the historical faces of the program conducted by Maria De Filippi: Gianfranco Apiccherni, Marcelo Mordino, Chiara Carcano and Andrea Offredi. I’ll add them The new entry is Giovanni Vescovo. The new postman is already known to the Canale5 audience, who saw him in the role of Sonia Lorenzini’s suitor to men and women. Specifically between 2016 and 2017. Giovanni Vescovo is 30 years old, born in Treviso but raised in Rome. All that remains is to wait until January 7, 2023 for the debut of the twenty-sixth edition of You’ve Got Mail.