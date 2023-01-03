January 3, 2023

The Challenge trailer, the Russian film shot in space aboard the International Space Station

Karen Hines January 3, 2023

Finally online in full trailer for the russian the challengethe first film partially shot in space aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

output from the challenge It began on October 5, 2021 with the departure of Soyuz towards the International Space Station. On board the spacecraft was the cosmonaut Anton ShkapelrovManager Klim Spenko And the hero Yulia Peresild. Filming concluded on October 17 with a total of 30 hours of filmed material, and the crew then returned to Earth aboard the spacecraft under the guidance of the astronaut. Oleg NovitskyWhile Anton Shkapelrov He stayed on the space station.

production success the challenge This was possible thanks to the cooperation of the Russian Space Agency RoscosmosAnd the first channel and the study yellowAnd the black and white. Here is the summary:

Cosmonaut Ivanov loses consciousness while the spacecraft is in flight. Doctors decide that it would be necessary to perform heart surgery strictly in zero gravity. Cardiac surgeon Zhenya Belyaeva, who does not have time to raise her three-year-old daughter, is preparing for the trip.

the challenge

the the challenge directed by Klim Spenko Based on a script written by the director himself with Bakur Bakuradze, Ivan Zamorov and Ilya Malakhova. In the cast are Yulia Peresild, Milos Bekovich, Vladimir Mashkov, Oleg Novitsky, Anton Shkapelrov, Pyotr Dobrov, Elena Valyushkina and Varvara Volodina. The film is produced by Roscosmos, Channel One, START Studio, Yellow, Black and White and Algous Studio.

the challenge It will be distributed in Russian theaters from April 12, and we still don’t know if it will be distributed here in Italy as well.

