The view from nature’s space and the most impressive monuments on our planet is amazing, and not just on Earth Day this year. The longest river in the European Union, the Danube; The 13,000 miles of the Great Wall of China became nearly abstract works of art when photographed from space. NASA astronaut Victor Glover Jr., who conducted his third space walk in late February, talked about how fragile Earth is from space and “how important it is to have human life on this planet.” This makes me want to do so. All i can. Glover said. Many of the images shown here have been taken by EarthKAM, a project begun in 1995 by the late Sally Ride, the first American woman in space. It was initially called KidSat. Middle school students from all over the world can request photos of locations on the ground. The EarthKAM camera performed two more shuttle missions before moving to the International Space Station in 2001, according to NASA. Sally Ride passed away in 2012, and NASA renamed the Sally Ride Earthkam program the following year. There is still a permanent payload on the International Space Station.

NASA / JPL / UCSD / JSC This image from NASA EarthKAM shows Lisbon, the capital of Portugal. The wonderful Lisbon natural port is a commercially important European port that handles a lot of import and export traffic in Portugal and Spain.

NASA astronaut Victor Glover, Jr., who conducted his third space walk in late February, talked about how fragile Earth is from space and “how important it is to have human life on this planet.”

“It makes me want to do everything in my power to protect him,” Glover said.

NASA / GSFC / METI / ERSDAC / JAROS and the US / Japanese ASTER science team This ASTER image was captured May 2, 2000 on the North Patagonia Ice Sheet, Chile.

NASA Goddard This image was acquired on February 5, 2013 by Advanced Land Imager (ALI) on the NASA Earth Observation Satellite-1 (EO-1). The Danube delta contains a series of lobes that have formed over the past thousands of years and this image focuses largely on the Chilean (or Kelia) lobe in the far north.

