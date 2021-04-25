Celebrate Earth Day with a view from space

The view from nature’s space and the most impressive monuments on our planet is amazing, and not just on Earth Day this year. The longest river in the European Union, the Danube; The 13,000 miles of the Great Wall of China became nearly abstract works of art when photographed from space. NASA astronaut Victor Glover Jr., who conducted his third space walk in late February, talked about how fragile Earth is from space and “how important it is to have human life on this planet.” This makes me want to do so. All i can. Glover said. Many of the images shown here have been taken by EarthKAM, a project begun in 1995 by the late Sally Ride, the first American woman in space. It was initially called KidSat. Middle school students from all over the world can request photos of locations on the ground. The EarthKAM camera performed two more shuttle missions before moving to the International Space Station in 2001, according to NASA. Sally Ride passed away in 2012, and NASA renamed the Sally Ride Earthkam program the following year. There is still a permanent payload on the International Space Station.
