Carnage’s frenzy has surpassed 200 million in the United States

week end, Venom – The Fury of Carnage Has passed $ 200 million At the National Box Office. It is the second highest grossing film in the United States since the outbreak. Shang-ci and Legend of the Ten Rings hit the record first and was one of the highest grossing in the United States in 2021. The number of Venom 2 is even more impressive when you consider that the first film released at the end of 2018 – the cinema landscape was completely different – grossed $ 213.5 million in theaters. So its sequel may have caught or surpassed the original in the middle of the Govt era.

More than 200 Million Venom – Carnage Anger: Rankings in the United States

Here are the pictures Higher revenue in 2021 In the United States, according to box office mojo. Keep in mind that the first three films of this year are all based on comics Wonderful:

Shang-ci and the Legend of the Ten Rings – 224.3 million Venom – The Fury of Carnage – 202.7 million Black widow – 183.6 million F9: The Fast Saga – 173.0 million A Quiet Place Part II – 160.0 Million No time to die – 150.4 million Free guy – 121.5 million Eternals – 118.7 million Jungle Cruise – 116.9 million Godzilla vs. Kong – 99.2 million

Venom – The Fury of Carnage A sequel to the 2018 film directed by Ruben Fleischer. After the detective finds the body of a host in Eddie Brock, the alien symbiote must face a new enemy. Let’s talk about Carnage (Woody Horlson), the alternative ego of serial killer Cletus Cassadi. Can Venom (Tom Hardy) stop him? In addition to Hardy and Harrelson, the film stars Michelle Williams Anne Waying and Naomi Harris among others. The film is directed by Andy Serkis.

In short, never underestimate the power of a Symbiot. Venom – Carnage’s Anger is in American and Italian theaters. You still have time to see the second highest grossing film of 2021 in the United States.