Can the Galaxy Watch tell you the time on Mars? With Galaxy Time yes

Galaxy Time is available on the Galaxy Watch and will allow you to view real-time time and information on all the planets in the solar system.

Who among us has never wondered, at least once, during a lunch break or a relaxing moment on a Sunday or with friends, what time it is on Mars? Now you can find out.

Samsung decided to display Mars, Jupiter or any other time Solar system planet Your Galaxy Watch will come in handy. The Korean giant recently introduced A New dial For its smart watch, in cooperation with the European Space Agency (ESA), allowing users to check the time on a celestial body other than Earth. This function, undoubtedly unusual, nevertheless represents a wonderful new opportunity for technology and astronomy enthusiasts.

Space quadrilateral Galaxy Time is a new watch face for Galaxy Watch smartwatches that allows users to get real-time information about the solar system The new phone called Galaxy Time was announced by Samsung in collaboration with the European Space Agency to ensure high accuracy of the data displayed.

Related information All planets of the solar system They allow users to check the time on Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus. With this new feature, Galaxy Watch users will also be able to receive real-time updates from space, and monitor the rotation of each planet around its axis at different speeds compared to Earth.

The passage of time is relative throughout the solar system; The length of the day and year varies from planet to planet compared to our planet. Some may not feel attracted to this feature, which is understandable, but for more curious people and especially science enthusiasts, it can be especially interesting.