BT Sport will broadcast the Champions League final in virtual reality

News for English fans in light of the European and Champions League finals. In fact, both matches will be broadcast on Bt Sport via live stream for free, with the Champions League final also able to be followed via virtual reality.

Thus, the match between Manchester United and Ajax on May 24 in the Europa League, and the match between Juventus and Real Madrid on June 3 in the Champions League, will be available for free in the UK: the matches will be broadcast via the BtSport video player, via the app, on the YouTube channel and via the website. BTSport.com.

However, the most interesting news is the match in Cardiff that will see the Bianconeri participate: fans in Great Britain will actually be able to enjoy the Champions League final for the first time also in 360-degree virtual reality through the new virtual reality app. From BT Sport. Viewers will be able to choose not only custom comments and graphics, but also their personal perspective on the cameras. Another novelty is YouTube streaming in 4K UHD and 4K UHD with Dolby Atmos surround sound on BT TV.

The match commentary will be provided by Gary Lineker, who will coordinate with a group of experts and Champions League winners such as Rio Ferdinand, Steven Gerrard, Steve McManaman and Owen Hargreaves.

“Making the Champions League and Europa League available free to everyone in the UK demonstrates BT’s strong commitment to making sport accessible to the public,” said John Peter, CEO of BT Consumer. “We're talking about two of the biggest football leagues in the world: showing them live on social media makes them accessible to younger audiences as well as traditional TV viewers.”

“We believe – concluded Peter – that virtual reality can offer our viewers a second kind of vision that will increase our coverage. We are delighted to broadcast what we believe is the largest 360-degree sporting event live for the first time to our customers.