August 9, 2021

California burns governor of the area devastated by the Dixie fire

Samson Paul August 9, 2021 1 min read

Gavin Newsom in Greenville, where the fire destroyed about 370 homes and buildings

La Presse / Corriere

(La Presse) A new weekend of fear for Northern Californians, as for weeks one of the largest fires the US state has ever seen, has raged. The Dixie Fire, between Wednesday and Thursday alone, has destroyed 370 homes and threatens thousands more, fueled by high winds and soaring temperatures. Much of Greenville was destroyed, as California Governor Gavin Newson visited. The politician walks the deserted streets and burnt houses with the police officers. Dixie burned more space than New York City occupied: Saturday night, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, it was only 21 percent contained. Four firefighters were injured by the fall of some branches, while at least four people were missing Saturday afternoon.

Aug 8, 2021 – Updated Aug 8, 2021 at 5:49pm

