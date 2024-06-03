Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum wins the election: she will be the first female president

Claudia Sheinbaum wins the election, as expected, and will be the first woman to lead Mexico. The gap between the platform’s candidates is huge Let’s keep making history (which brings together Morena, the Greens and the Labor Party) over rivals Xochitl Galvez, head of the Workers’ Party. Strength and heart for Mexico Which brought together Mexico’s historic parties – the National Action Party (PAN), the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), and the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) – and Jorge Mainz (President of Mexico). Citizens’ movement.

Sheinbaum received more than 57% of the votes, compared to 29 for Xochitl Galvez and 10 for Mainz. The official result is due to arrive late Monday, but the data is already confirmed and emerges from the counting process published by the National Electoral Institute through an official statistical procedure that estimates the trend of the final voting results and the rate of citizen participation.

Around 1 a.m., Claudia Sheinbaum received phone calls from her rivals acknowledging her victory and spoke with outgoing President Andres Manuel López Obrador, who congratulated her on the result.

“In 200 years I will be the first woman to lead Mexico,” was the first comment from the former Mexico City mayor. Sheinbaum declared that this vote “represents the recognition by the Mexican people of our history, but above all of our national project.”

But the great result he achieved Let’s keep making history – and thus by Obrador – does not stop at the presidential residence in Los Pinos: the coalition also won local elections in Mexico City, with Clara Brugada calling for the continuation of Sheinbaum’s work, and in the states of Chiapas, Morelos, Puebla, Tabasco and Veracruz. And Yucatan. Face to face instead in Jalisco between the Obrador candidate and the candidate Citizens’ movement. The only certain defeat at the moment is in the state of Guanajuato, where the candidate won Strength and heart for Mexico.