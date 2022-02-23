Free PS5 and PS4 Games Announced by Sony – Nerd4.life

Official announcement of free games for PS5 and PS4 from PlayStation Plus arrives in connection with March 2022: we see an offer for subscribers.

Sony today announced i PS5 and PS4 games for free For subscribers a PlayStation Plus which will be available at March 2022. There are four titles, one more of tradition, namely Ark: Survival Evolved, Ghostrunner, Team Sonic Racing and Ghost of Tsushima: Legends. Free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers in March 2022 will be available for download starting from Tuesday 1 March 2022 For the following platforms: Ark: Survival Evolved for PS4

Ghostrunner for PS5

Team Sonic Racing for PS4

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends for PS5 and PS4 Therefore, the leak that actually surfaced in the past few hours has been largely confirmed, which also confirms how reliable the Billbil-kun source remains. Anyway, there is nowofficial announcement From Sony regarding the upcoming games in March, which we now see in more detail. We also remind you that you have until Monday, February 31st to redeem the free games from PS Plus in February 2022, which are Deep Rock Galactic, Dirt 5 and Persona 5, as well as the three PlayStation VR games that entered the subscription catalog in November, which are UFC 4, Planet Coaster and Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: a unique adventure in Wonderland.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, game picture It comes somewhat suddenly Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, considering the distribution as a standalone version of the multiplayer mode of Sucker Punch which was a huge success as an expansion of the main title. Legends shares the setting and fighting mechanics of Ghost of Tsushima but offers a different experience as it is based on multiplayer. See also Elden Ring on the cover of the new issue of Play magazine - Nerd4.life In Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, we find ourselves choosing a character that belongs to one of the four available classes and launching ourselves into missions with a structured two-player story, or horde-style missions in progressive waves of enemies for four players and raids for a maximum of more than 4 fighters. All of these missions can still be played in a single player.

Gustrner

Ghostrunner, screenshot showing cyberpunk setup Developed by One More Level and Slipgate Ironworks with 3D worlds, Gustrner It is an action adventure with a sci-fi cyberpunk setting of fast-paced, adrenaline-inducing action in which we play a fighter bent on running, jumping, and wall-moving in a combination of complex level mobility and combative skills. To get to know it better, we refer you to our Ghostrunner review we published at the time of its release last year, noting that it’s a title in which game flow and lightning-fast gameplay are key to the experience.

Sonic Racing Team

Team Sonic Racing as a game There is always room for arcade kart racing, especially when playing in multiplayer mode. Sonic Racing Team It’s Sega’s answer to the popular Mario Kart, but it’s still a title with a great identity, thanks to the series’ historic cast centered around the company’s icon. Following the canon typical of the sub-genre in question, it’s all about racing on twisty and stunning tracks, focusing on driving skills but also on strategy in the use of power-ups. 15 characters within the cast give you access to different vehicles and stats, with the ability to participate in the game in different modes between single and multiplayer players obviously. See also ESA cancels any reference to PS5 in the official promo - Nerd4.life