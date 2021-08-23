On Rai3 “I know them well”

Maurizio Costanzo and Pino Strabioli narrate in an unusual and surprising way the heroes of the Italian scene of the twentieth century. An engaging conversation in which Strabioli, a refined connoisseur of theater and entertainment, evokes the personal and unpublished memories of Costanzo, who, thanks to his long experience as a varied reporter to the inventor of the Italian talk show, “knew well” and frequented them for a long time, from a professional and human point of view, Plus an incomparable talent scout. Four episodes starting Monday, August 23 at 11.15pm on Rai3, with a story enriched by guests and testimonials, as well as precious videos from Teche Rai.

In this way, we relive the human and professional events of unforgettable but still very objective personalities such as Paolo Villaggio, Marcello Mastroianni, Carmelo Bini and Enrico Fame.

Monday starts with Paolo Villaggio, whom Maurizio Costanzo not only “knew” well, but also discovered and launched. After being first seen performing in a small theater in Genoa, while still a simple employee of a large company, he was offered a cabaret contract in Rome and made his first appearance on television in the historical program Quelli della Domenica (1968). We will re-trace the human and professional story of the brilliant inventor of the characters that are now “Masks”, such as Fracchia and Fantozzi, as well as an extraordinary actor, directed by directors such as Monicelli, Fellini and Strehler, who also received the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement Award at the Venice Festival. The story will be complemented by the testimonies of their son Pier Francesco and Melina Vokotic, the unforgettable “Signora Pina” in the Fantozzi films.