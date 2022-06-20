June 20, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

On the fuselage, former employees wrote their obligations

On the fuselage, former employees wrote their obligations

Karen Hines June 20, 2022 1 min read

seven years ago

The company’s top management relied on the American Advertising Agency “

Leo Burnett

To restart the Alitalia tag afterwards the Union, Emirates Airlines bought 49% of the shares. The advertising campaign, which takes advantage of the massive use of social media, provided a

Planes

With social colours. What made it special was the presence of promises, written by some employees, along the entire device. Since the ink for the more classic markers will wear off after a few hours of flight, due to high-altitude weather conditions, the company decided to make them permanent using a technology

Unmodified flight

.

After the show, l

six years

Until the bankruptcy of Alitalia, Airbus flew

for all of Europe

He displayed this special poster at all the airports he visited. From December 15, 2021, date

shame

From the tri-color airline, ETA repurchased the previous airline’s air buses, and apparently forgot about it

A320

. However, a month later, that plane was also purchased by Ita Airways and will return to flying on the promises of its former employees, even the airline

It will replace the old livery

white with blue;

See also  Hardly anyone washes this summer fruit and yet not doing so is dangerous

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

If you buy these cars, take profit meter immediately

June 20, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

It is better not to throw away the old

June 20, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Goodbye to all euro banknotes: this is what awaits us

June 19, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

In the days to come, severe African heat with saron, but there will be some dangers; Forecasts »ILMETEO.it

June 20, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

On the fuselage, former employees wrote their obligations

June 20, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Doctor Strange: The second movie is coming to Disney+ and together there will be some very special content. A new move to revive the movie’s fortunes? La critica ei fan si dividono!

June 20, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Making the most detailed maps of the asteroid Psyche » Science News

June 20, 2022 Karen Hines