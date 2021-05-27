May 27, 2021

Borsa Italiana, commentary on today's session (May 27, 2021)

Karen Hines May 27, 2021 1 min read

The main indexes of the Italian stock exchange and the major European financial markets began the day with minimal changes. Bankers are still in the spotlight

The main indexes of the Italiana Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets started today Minimal differences.

On 09.10 FTSEMib It rose 0.06% to 24,793 points, whilst it was up FTSE Italia All Share He got 0.08%. Plus sign for file Medium hat from FTSE Italia (+ 0.17%) and for FTSE Italia star (+ 0,14%).

I Major US stock indices Fractional heights recorded. The Dow Jones index ended the session marginally gaining 0.03% at 34,323 points, while the S & P500 index added 0.19% to 4,196 points. Better Nasdaq performance (+ 0.59% at 13,738 points).

Close in a fractional fall Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Nikkei lost 0.33% to 28,549 points, just below its intraday high of 28,587 points.

The Bitcoin It has fallen below $ 38,500 (less than € 31,500).

He. She Btp-Bund Spread It oscillates between 110 and 115 points.

L ‘euro It stands at $ 1.22.

Banking stocks remain in the spotlight.

The Popularity of Sondrio The day started with a 1.15% advance.

In partial rise UniCredit (+ 0,45% 10,19 €). The Corporation issued $ 1 billion first-class callable notes with a maturity of 6 years, redeemable after 5 years, and a premium-class callable note with a maturity of 10 years, callable after 11 years for another billion dollars. Thus, the total value of securities earmarked for institutional investors has reached $ 2 billion. Stocks help provide liquidity to the dollar credit curve.

