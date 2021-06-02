When is Prime Day 2021: Amazon Official Date Deals

Nicola Legs







The dates for Prime Day 2021 are June 21 and 22, but several initiatives and offerings will keep us company in the meantime.

Amazon promises Unmissable offers Top Brands, which largely includes small and medium-sized businesses, with over a million products from the latter alone. In this regard, we emphasize the initiative 10 x 10: From Monday 7 to Sunday 20 June, customers who will spend (at least) €10 in Products and Brands for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (Including items from Amazon Made in Italy, Handmade and Launchpad windows) You will receive a file €10 voucher For use on Prime Day.

And though there are still twenty days until the true peak day, Many initiatives have already started today.

like every time, Alexa He will be there to lend us a helping hand. In addition to revealing when this is happening, you can also use the Amazon Assistant to keep up with Prime Day news; Suffice it to say:Alexa, keep me updated on Prime Dayand you will be notified through notifications. During the same two days, you can ask:Alexa, what are my Prime Day deals?And you will have your own choice.

From our side, we can only invite you to Keep following us, because every day you will find a selection of products, in particular for a bonus of € 10, and during the two days of Prime Day we will provide you only one product Carefully selected choice From the best offers in every category, to bring you only the best, without getting lost in thousands of different offers. How to say: Little but good!

