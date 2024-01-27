Bloodborne Kart: Sony forces developers to change the name of the game

With the game now over, Sony It reached the developers at the last minute Bloodborne card for every Force a name change game, due to the apparent copyright infringement of Bloodborne.

Just a few months ago, Lilith Walther posted a trailer showing the release date of Bloodborne Kart for PC, but this will be subject to a slight change.

The game is still scheduled to be released, but will have to undergo some delays due to requests from Sony.

In essence, the game will no longer be able to be called Bloodborne Kart and other elements may have to be modified to separate the game from the Sony title, and we imagine that this may reflect negatively on its notoriety, since so far it has attracted attention for its quality but also – perhaps above all… Thing – to clearly indicate beloved quasi-souls.