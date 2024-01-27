Bloodborne Kart: Sony forces developers to change the name of the game

With the game now over, Sony It reached the developers at the last minute Bloodborne card for every Force a name change game, due to the apparent copyright infringement of Bloodborne.
Just a few months ago, Lilith Walther posted a trailer showing the release date of Bloodborne Kart for PC, but this will be subject to a slight change.
The game is still scheduled to be released, but will have to undergo some delays due to requests from Sony.
In essence, the game will no longer be able to be called Bloodborne Kart and other elements may have to be modified to separate the game from the Sony title, and we imagine that this may reflect negatively on its notoriety, since so far it has attracted attention for its quality but also – perhaps above all… Thing – to clearly indicate beloved quasi-souls.
Future Bloodborne Kart
“So, Sony contacted us“, the team explained in a message. “To make a long story short, we need to remove the brand reference from what was previously called Bloodborne Kart,” they said very clearly.
“We will, but it will involve something specific I postpone. Don't worry, the game is still in the process of being released, but it will look a little different. We don't have a release date yet, but we'll let you know as soon as we can.”
It is possible that in addition to changing the name, the developers will also have to change some aspects of the characterization, perhaps those that are clearly attributed to Bloodborne, but there are not many details about this yet.
The game in question is a kart driving game that recalls the classic style of the genre, but is completely inspired by the atmosphere, setting and characters of Bloodborne, which features… 32-bit graphicsor the first PlayStation era.
“Honestly, we expected something like this to happen, but the idea of continuing to maintain creative control is exciting!” the team said. Lilith 'Bunlith' Walther is also the author of the excellent Bloodborne PS1 Demake, a title in which she has already demonstrated her ability to manage a reinterpretation of the game through this graphical style.
