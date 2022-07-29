“Blame the cucumber sandwiches”

“Hey there queen? Thanks for the invitation, but I have to refuse: I will not eat cucumber sandwiches.” Well, maybe that wasn’t the way it went, but the chef’s story Gino de Acampo Very close to this reconstruction. In an interview with the Daily Mail, the Naples chef revealed on British TV that he had declined an invitation to court for tea with His Majesty. Elizabeth. They invited me before the Covid pandemic, but cucumber sandwiches are my worst nightmare. “

Gino de Acampo ignores the Queen

Gino D’Acampo is one of the most beloved faces in British gastronomy. In her last interview, she revealed the background to the Queen’s invitation, which included cucumber sandwiches on the meeting menu. “I was invited to the palace for tea right before Covid, but the cucumber sandwich is my worst nightmare,” he said. “I don’t like tea either, so I called my agent and said, ‘I’d like to meet you, but I don’t like cucumber sandwiches and tea, I can’t do either of those things. In addition, I will have to wear a tie, and the last time this happened was for my own wedding,” the words of D’Acambo. How to convince him? “With a plate of pasta and coffee I would definitely go,” he concludes.

Who is Gino de Acampo?

Gino de Acampo, born in Gennaro, is a 46-year-old Neapolitan chef. He has been the face of British cooking shows for years. A hit in the UK, he was making fun of British cuisine with a fun and clever way of doing things. But the road to success was arduous. Gino had to serve two years in prison for robbing singer Paul Young’s home in London. After getting back on his feet, he made himself known thanks to the victory of the reality show “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!”. The success he launched on television made him a real star.

