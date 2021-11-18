Black Friday Poste Italiane Promotions to open a checking account

Black Friday 2021 from Poste Italiane is coming, introducing the possibility of opening a BancoPosta account by taking advantage of some truly amazing promotions.

Bills, food, clothes and much more. There are actually many expenses that must be met on time. Precisely for this reason, especially in a period like the current one characterized by Covid, it is not surprising that many families decide to pay special attention to the world of savings. In particular, many are eagerly waiting Black Friday.

known to be a day Discounts Most anticipated of the year, it will be interesting to know that for 2021 Black Friday by Poste Italiane Who in that sense decided to play early. Until the end of November, in fact, it will be possible to open a BancoPosta account by taking advantage of some promotions Really incredible. So let’s get into the details and see what we should know.

Poste Italiane Opening an account has never been so easy: November promotions

The long-awaited event will also take place in 2021 Black Friday Which will provide the possibility to buy many products at unbelievable prices. Many companies will offer their customers unmissable offers and discounts, thereby saving a lot of money. In this context specifically, therefore, the promotions of the month Italian Post, which offers the possibility to open a Bancoposta account by taking advantage of some really amazing promotions.

thanks for the black friday promoIn fact, open a BancoPosta Start or Medium account or start a Giovani account in the BancoPosta app By November 30, 2021 It would be particularly appropriate. for example The rent will be free for 12 months Starting from the date of opening the account. Going into the details we remind you that the account:

start young It is a single head, and is aimed at those under the age of 30. The cost is 2 euros per month and allows you to get a Postepay debit card, as well as access to various services of a multi-channel bank. But not only that, holders of this account have a check book for one year and can make withdrawals from Atm Postamat counters, bank transfers and Giro online and from the app.

Started , whose cost is 6 euros per month, provides the possibility of obtaining a Postepay card for each holder, and in this case also, access to the services of the multi-channel bank. But not only that, you always have a check book that is valid for one year and holders of this type of account can make withdrawals from Postamat ATMs.

mode, at a cost of 7 euros per month. Also in this case, it is possible to access the services of a multi-channel bank, to get a Postepay debit card for each holder and a check book for one year. But not only that, it is possible to make withdrawals from Postamat ATMs, bank transfers and Giro also online and from the app.

As we have seen, there are many promotions put in place by the Italian Post Office on the occasion of Black Friday 2021. All that remains is to choose the most suitable solution for your needs and open a postal account, knowing that you can save a lot of money.