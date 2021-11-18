Berlusconi-Salvini phone call: This is what they said

Sources in Forza Italia say it has passed this afternoon. “ A long and friendly phone call “Between the President Silvio Berlusconi e Matteo Salvini. At the center of the interview is a general commitment to budget legislation that could give new impetus to the economy, reduce tax burden and involve the recovery of self-employed VAT and small businesses.

Both agree on finding a common way to support, assist and restart the country’s companies and workers in this time of crisis. If the country’s industrial and production machinery is revived, the entire Italian economic system will benefit from it. But to achieve this it is necessary to lay the foundation Budget maneuvering, Which should aim to reduce the tax burden, especially on small and medium enterprises, which represents the manufacturing heart of most of Italy. The restart of the country goes from here and both Silvio Berlusconi and Matteo Salvini are aware of it, acknowledging the need to join forces in this direction during the phone call.

The United center-right is perfect to achieve this goal, as evidenced by the series of contacts between Matteo Salvini and him. Georgia Maloney. As Salvini confirmed, the President of the Italian Brothers and President of the Association spoke again this morning. “ We cooperate with the brothers in Italy “, Carroccio went back to mention the president. Salvini and Meloni met a few days ago in the offices of the FDI chairman’s chamber and discussed issues related to close politics, including the second major round of executive elections in 2022. All, the presidential election, which will take place next February.