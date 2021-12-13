Beware of developments caused by the PS4 firmware 9.00 hack – Nerd4.life

elden ring in danger progress, or a spoiler if you prefer, due to a file hack PS4 Firmware 9.00. How are the two related? To illustrate, it was insider Lance MacDonald who noted that the now-punched firmware will give access to Elden Ring network test release data, which may contain secrets.

MacDonald said on his own that he will not share anything that will appear about the game FromSoftware on his Twitter account, but it is likely that information about the network will soon begin to reach everywhere, even in the most unimaginable places (trolls always lurk, remember that ). The danger, of course, is to spoil the surprise for those who don’t want to know anything about the Elden Ring beforehand.

In short, the advice is to pay attention to what you read and where to read it. If you don’t want to risk it, don’t go online until the release of Elden Ring, which takes place on February 25, 2022, and go back to using the telegraph for a few weeks. In the meantime, if you want some info about the gameplay, read our Elden Ring experience, based on the network test version, in which we wrote:

As we’ve said many times, the Elden Ring seems to have been created with the intention of giving life to a spiritual successor to Dark Souls which represents the pool of talents From Software has developed over the years. What we tried during the beta convinced us, and the home’s open-world approach proved as valid as it is great. So it seems that the huge increase in tactics and capabilities in battle is able to make the game the most diverse and richest spirits we have ever seen, which combined with the very usual narrative background and always noticeable level of challenge makes us really hope for it. comprehensive quality.