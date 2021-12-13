USA, Trump evokes return to the field for 2024 – the last hour

(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, Dec. 12 – Donald Trump hinted at a public event in Orlando, Florida, that he might run for the 2024 US presidential election.



“I said it loud and clear: We won the first time, we won the second time, we won more. And it looks like we will have to think hard a third time,” the former US president said.



A few days ago, former Vice President Mike Pence, on a collision course with the businessman, aired the hypothesis of his candidacy in 2024. On the possibility of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis running, Trump replied instead: “I like very much.”



Speaking of Joe Biden, he defined it as “a weather vane controlled by Barack Obama.” In response to the prospect of an investigation into the president’s son, Hunter Biden, the billionaire also wooed Buu from an audience of supporters by simply saying, “I don’t want to hurt a family.”



