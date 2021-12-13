December 13, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Influencer per valorizzare i libri, il mondo dei 'book-toker' - Tempo Libero

USA, Trump evokes return to the field for 2024 – the last hour

Samson Paul December 13, 2021 1 min read

(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, Dec. 12 – Donald Trump hinted at a public event in Orlando, Florida, that he might run for the 2024 US presidential election.

“I said it loud and clear: We won the first time, we won the second time, we won more. And it looks like we will have to think hard a third time,” the former US president said.

A few days ago, former Vice President Mike Pence, on a collision course with the businessman, aired the hypothesis of his candidacy in 2024. On the possibility of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis running, Trump replied instead: “I like very much.”

Speaking of Joe Biden, he defined it as “a weather vane controlled by Barack Obama.” In response to the prospect of an investigation into the president’s son, Hunter Biden, the billionaire also wooed Buu from an audience of supporters by simply saying, “I don’t want to hurt a family.”

(Ansa).

Reproduction is reserved © Copyright ANSA


More Stories

2 min read

The effect of the third dose can last for a very long time.

December 13, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

From the G7 warning to Russia: “Dangerous consequences if it invades Ukraine” – the world

December 12, 2021 Samson Paul
3 min read

France sells three frigates to Greece, and tension between Paris and Washington increases

December 12, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

1 min read

USA, Trump evokes return to the field for 2024 – the last hour

December 13, 2021 Samson Paul
3 min read

Explosion in Ravanusa: Six killed, three missing and 100 displaced – Sicily

December 13, 2021 Noah French
4 min read

Incentives related to merit and age, it will be easier to make a career

December 13, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Embarrassment from Telethon, misunderstanding between Mara Venier and Paolo Belli: No, that’s not all

December 13, 2021 Lorelei Reese