August 29, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Bebe Vio and his buddies travel to the semi-finals - OA Sport

Bebe Vio and his buddies travel to the semi-finals – OA Sport

Mirabelle Hunt August 29, 2021 1 min read

Italy will surely be in the semi-finals of the women’s team experience at the Tokyo Paralympics. The blue trio consists of Baby View, Loredana Trigilia ed Andrea Mogos He qualified early, given that the Italians still had to face one last match against Hong Kong, but that is only valid to finish the group on top.

Qualified, arrived, thank you With clear victories over the United States (45-5) and Ukraine (45-24). The lead over the Americans was really exciting, with the blue who cut the 5-0 streak and above all suffered only five hits; Whereas with the Ukrainians, the challenge was a bit more until at least 25-19, then Italy took off and won easily.

Unleash your Bebe Vio completely, who never struggled with his assaults. Venice wants to drag Italy to another medal, perhaps improving on the bronze it won five years ago in Rio de Janeiro.

On the other hand, the path was more complicated for the Italian Foil players (Mattio Petti, Emanuele Lambertini and Marco Sima). The narrow defeat against Ukraine (45-41) forced Italy to stop making a mistake against Great Britain in an attack worthy of the semi-finals.

Photo: Bizzi / Federscherma

READ  A championship like any other.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Juventus embrace Kane again: Turin arrived, medical checks on Sunday

August 29, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Mancini’s squad

August 28, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
4 min read

Baby View is overflowing, in the semi-finals! Betty also plays for medals. Two triathlon podiums – OA Sport

August 28, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Car Tax, Here’s the Mini-Amnesty – Auto World

August 29, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

The protagonist risks her life

August 29, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Keep your eyes open because forgetting things and dates at 40/50 isn’t always the fault of stress

August 29, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

Bebe Vio and his buddies travel to the semi-finals – OA Sport

August 29, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt