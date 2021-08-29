Bebe Vio and his buddies travel to the semi-finals – OA Sport

Italy will surely be in the semi-finals of the women’s team experience at the Tokyo Paralympics. The blue trio consists of Baby View, Loredana Trigilia ed Andrea Mogos He qualified early, given that the Italians still had to face one last match against Hong Kong, but that is only valid to finish the group on top.

Qualified, arrived, thank you With clear victories over the United States (45-5) and Ukraine (45-24). The lead over the Americans was really exciting, with the blue who cut the 5-0 streak and above all suffered only five hits; Whereas with the Ukrainians, the challenge was a bit more until at least 25-19, then Italy took off and won easily.

Unleash your Bebe Vio completely, who never struggled with his assaults. Venice wants to drag Italy to another medal, perhaps improving on the bronze it won five years ago in Rio de Janeiro.

On the other hand, the path was more complicated for the Italian Foil players (Mattio Petti, Emanuele Lambertini and Marco Sima). The narrow defeat against Ukraine (45-41) forced Italy to stop making a mistake against Great Britain in an attack worthy of the semi-finals.

Photo: Bizzi / Federscherma