August 29, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

New update removes references to former Blizzard employees - Nerd4.life

New update removes references to former Blizzard employees – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax August 29, 2021 1 min read

Next update for world of cans will remove any reference Related to former Blizzard employees who left the company following the California lawsuit against Activision Blizzard in favor of harassment cases and discrimination in the workplace.

In addition to making various improvements, the update removes from the game any reference to Jesse McCurry, Luis Barriga and John Likecraft, who left the company in mid-August. This change doesn’t actually appear in the official patch notes, but was confirmed by a Blizzard spokesperson in an email sent to the editorial team. PCGamer.


world of cans

McCree and LeCraft were part of the now infamous “Cosby Suite” and had several characters and cities assigned to them, which of course will now change their name or undergo changes such as deleting any reference. On the other hand, Barriga has not been directly linked to any scandalous case of sexual harassment or discrimination, but his dismissal raised many suspicions about potential scandals that were not disclosed. He was the director of the highly anticipated Diablo IV game.

Similarly, Overwatch announced a few hours ago that famous gunslinger Jess McCree, one of the protagonists of the playable shooter, will change his name in the coming months.

READ  Diablo Immortal postponed to 2022, announces Activision Blizzard - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Age of Empires 4 will have AI powered by machine learning and will not cheat anymore – Nerd4.life

August 29, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

For colorful pergolas or balconies, a wonderful unknown climbing plant is enough

August 28, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Sega and Atlus will live stream at Tokyo Game Show 2021 – Nerd4.life

August 28, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Car Tax, Here’s the Mini-Amnesty – Auto World

August 29, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

The protagonist risks her life

August 29, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Keep your eyes open because forgetting things and dates at 40/50 isn’t always the fault of stress

August 29, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

Bebe Vio and his buddies travel to the semi-finals – OA Sport

August 29, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt