Keep your eyes open because forgetting things and dates at 40/50 isn’t always the fault of stress

We start not remembering where we parked the car or put the house keys and skip the session at the dentist. These are small mistakes that you would prefer not to give too much importance to, especially if you are still young. As we reach middle age, we tend to attribute responsibility for some memory lapses to overwork and family obligations. In fact, some cognitive deficits may appear even before old age, but at least a lot can be done to slow the degeneration process. After all, even alone 5 symptoms at the age of 45 indicate that the brain suffers from dementia This action must be taken immediately to reverse course.

Although aging brings with it a natural and physiological decline in memory and cognitive performance, some strategies can be adopted. Already there 3 brain training exercises every day for 5 minutes and coping with memory loss. But above all, it is recommended to keep your eyes open because forgetting things and dates already at the age of 40/50 is not always the fault of stress. It can actually be the most superficial evidence and reveals that some irreparable brain damage has occurred. It can happen that the mind begins to waver and it is difficult to remember events from the previous day even if you are not very old. In fact, it happens sometimes It is not age that causes the brain to lose beats as much as twice as unexpectedly which you do not know.

For more than twenty years, nearly 9,000 people over 50 have answered some questionnaires assessing their memory skills. Who is this research The Dutchman discovered that those with memory lapses and lapses were at greater risk of stroke. In addition, there was a prevalence of cerebral hemorrhage and stroke in those with the highest level of education. Which means that even those who maintain brain activity risk brain disorders if they suffer from forgetfulness. So memory lapses even among the most educated people will be the first sign of damage to the cardiovascular system. Hence it was concluded from the longitudinal study that simple forgetting, even in the most educated fifties, can predict the onset of bleeding and strokes.