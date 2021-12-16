“Barcelona is my first choice, I feel at home there”

He is only 25 years old, yet Andre Onana has already ended up in the notebooks of the major European clubs. The Ajax goalkeeper expires in June, and he has already decided to leave the Dutch club. In the January transfer window, he will therefore be able to agree to what will become his next club. Among the suitors is Inter, who Marotta has expressed interest in the Cameroon goalkeeper. However, Chapter 96, gave interviews to the sports portal and the Spanish newspaper Marca in which he appears to ignore the Nerazzurri, preferring another destination, Barcelona, ​​the club he grew up in football: “A deal with Inter? A lot is said, they also talk about Arsenal and Barcelona, ​​but at the moment there is nothing – admits –. I am in contact with Barcelona, ​​and I have an excellent relationship with the club having grown up there as a boy. Barcelona is my home, contacts are always alive and they are my first choice. If there are conditions for my new team to be Barcelona, ​​I will go there. We are in contact with several teams – go on –, but we haven’t picked any of them yet. You never know what could happen in certain situations. We wait to see which project we like best, then we will choose it. Barcelona is still one of the best teams in the world. For me, it is very important to go to a team where I play every week. I want to compete to win everything.”

Onana and disqualification due to doping: this is how it went

Onana also returns to the doping case, telling in detail what happened: “We came from the match against Atalanta, and we drew (2-2) In a very intense match. We arrived at dawn and woke up with a headache. I went to get medicine that was prescribed to me (Letacol), but my wife, who had just given birth, had a similar pill Follow Favorite It is water retention and I took it unintentionally. That day I was the first to get doping control and went home. A month later, when I was in Cameroon, they told me I tested positive, and I told the doctor: I was definitely wrong. I have taken more than 23 exams in my career. When he told me he had tested positive for furosemide, I replied, “What is that?” It was my wife who said to me: “Andrei, these are the pills that the doctor prescribed to me.” Here’s what happened. I was at the beginning of my career! I have just been named the best goalkeeper in the Eredivisie four times, and I was among the best in the world.”. The Cameroon goalkeeper was initially suspended for one year, but the sentence was subsequently reduced to nine months. Therefore, Onana has already returned to the field with the national team – against Malawi and Côte d’Ivoire on November 13 and 16 – and with the club – on November 24 in the Champions League match against Besiktas -. “Playing again was like being born again – Says –. In Cameroon, they supported me from the first minute, and when I came back, I did not expect to play, but the coach told me: “Andre, you are my warrior.” I thought, “Wow, I haven’t played in nine months! I hope to give him back the confidence he gives me. Everything went well”.

Inter, already in the future: Unana, Raspadori and Kostik

Inter, not just Unana: luxurious freedoms in the viewfinder