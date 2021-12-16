Not everyone buys it, but this low-fat, low-calorie meat could be of great value to our health

Among the foods that must be included in a healthy and balanced diet, in addition to fish and vegetables, there is also meat. While it is best to eat mostly white meat, there are some types of red meat that you might consider. The important thing is that they are of good quality, low in fat and excellent nutritional values.

Among the most valuable and nutritious meat, even if it is difficult to find, we have buffalo meat. In this article, we will reveal its benefits, contraindications, and how to improve it in the kitchen.

In fact, not everyone buys it but this low-fat, low-calorie meat may be of golden value for our health

In Italy, buffaloes are bred mainly for milk production. In fact, about 80% of buffaloes are raised in Campania, where buffaloes make very good mozzarella.

Both from the point of view of nutrition and flavor, the buffalo meat It is similar to that of cows, even if it is smaller in size. In fact, it contains only 99 calories per 100 grams.

In addition, this type of meat is an excellent source of high-quality animal proteins and, above all, mineral salts. In fact, the contribution of iron and potassium, which is very important for the proper functioning of the heart and muscles, should be highlighted. In general, however, it is not recommended to consume buffalo meat if certain diseases are present. In fact, those suffering from uremia and hypercholesterolemia should limit the consumption of all types of meat. However, we always remember that in these cases, it is important to consult your doctor or trusted nutritionist for further clarification.

Sweet and delicious lean meat

So, we found out that not everyone buys it but this lean, low-calorie meat could be of gold value to our health. In addition to being less fat than beef, it is also leaner, sweeter, and more flavorful. However, it all depends on how it is processed and cooked.

In fact, the fat of buffalo meat is only on the outside of the cut, and is not penetrated as in cows.

This factor is positive because, during consumption, fats can be more easily recognized and removed. However, this preparation does not facilitate cooking at high temperatures because the fat does not act as an insulator. Therefore, buffalo meat lends itself to preparations with medium to low temperatures, such as stewed meats, stews, gravy, etc.

Christmas recipe

Braised buffalo can be a great idea to bring to the table during Christmas.

To prepare it, the meat must first be marinated for 24 hours in red wine, vegetables, garlic, rosemary, cloves, pepper and cinnamon.

After the necessary time, pre-fried the floured piece of meat over high heat. After a few minutes, pour in the contents of the marinade and let it simmer over low heat for 3 hours. During cooking, when the wine dries up, add the broth and salt.

Once cooked, take the meat and puree the cooking juice with a blender to use as a sauce.

