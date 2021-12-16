December 16, 2021

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is free this weekend – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax December 16, 2021 1 min read

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Sarah Free For all PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC (Ubisoft Connect) and Google Stadia players this weekend. Ubisoft has already announced a file free weekend The Alexios / Cassandra epic tournament in ancient Greece, which will take place between December 16-20.

To be precise, you can play the full version of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for free From 10:00 Italian tomorrow Thursday 16 December until 20:00 Monday 20 December. You can start the preload now to get ready for the start of your free weekend. You can download the PS4 version from Playstation Store, Xbox from Xbox Store, PC version of Ubisoft Connect, while here is a file Link To access the Stadia portal.


During the free weekend, you’ll have access to all of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s content, so complete it as long as you’ve been playing crazily throughout the weekend. All saved progress will be preserved in case you decide to purchase the game. about it Odyssey on display On PC and Console Discounts of up to 80% based on store and edition.

Free Weekend in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey approaches Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories, or an intertwined story between Odyssey and Valhalla that will take place in two missions handed out for free yesterday.

