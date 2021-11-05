Barcelona, ​​new coach Xavi: Al Sadd formalizes its return | News

The CEO of the Qatari club announces the agreement with the Catalan after paying the penalty clause: “We decided not to obstruct his will.”

Now it’s official, Xavi Hernandez is the new coach of Barcelona. He was the first to announce his return to BlaugranaThe-sadHis former club now: “Al-Sadd management agreed to the transfer of Xavi to Barcelona after paying the termination clause stipulated in the contract – he reads an official memorandum from the Qatari club -. We agreed to cooperate with Barcelona in the future. Xavi is an important part of the history of Al-Sadd and we wish him success.”

The decision was also confirmed by the CEO of the company, Turki Al Ali: “Xavi informed us a few days ago that he wanted to go to Barcelona at this particular time, due to the critical phase that his hometown club is going through. We understand that and have decided not to hinder him. Xavi and his family. He will always remain welcome in Doha.”

The new coach and Barcelona envoys, while carrying out the final procedures, also reached an agreement on The technical team: Xavi will have two collaborators, his brother Oscar Hernandez and Sergio Allegri; athletic trainer, Evan Torres; Three analysts are David Pratts, Sergio Garcia and Tony Lobo; and physiotherapist Carlos Nogueira. They have the task of reviving the club and officially starting the post-Messi era, which did not take off with Koeman on the bench.