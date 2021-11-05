Update 0.91 available, full patch notes for November 5th update – Nerd4.life

EFootball 2022 Update 0.9.1 Available now (November 5, 2021) on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. Here’s all the news of this update shared by Official patch notes.

here the solving problems From eFootball 2022 Update 0.91:



The application may crash due to an error.

Some players appear as floating clothes or disappear completely in the pre-game scene.

Some players may appear wearing a costume in the “Choose a Uniform” menu.

The lighting in the currency selection menu may not work properly.

Items in the background may appear blurry in the pre-match team selection menu.

Some items may not appear during pre-game scenes due to slow loading times.

Players’ arms cross each other unnaturally during pre-match shots of national anthems and post-match celebrations.

Field turf does not appear in 3D during pre-match cuts.

Some items, such as photographers on the sidelines, may disappear during post-goal celebrations.

Some billboards around the stadium may display incorrect images.

Some items, such as photographers’ models, may interfere with stadium structures during filming.

Some commands stop working if Physical Defense is assigned to a button other than the primary button.

The animation for transition before replays may not appear correctly.

The referee may occasionally appear trapped on the surface of the playing court during a match.

The wrong scene may appear for a moment when switching between scenes in the game.

Players fail to block low passes from a corner kick.

Players (except for the set-piece shooter) can cross billboards and leave the court during a corner kick.

The kick striker can catch the ball with his hands when he is about to take a corner kick.

During a goal kick, the goalkeeper kicks the ball even though he is far from the ball. This happens if the reposition command was executed before the effect.

Some commands have no effect if they are entered simultaneously using the change cursor command during the game.

A player may miss the ball completely when trying to kick it.

If the ball is blown away while crossing the goal line, the goal may not be mistakenly counted.

Some players may suddenly disappear during a match.

Sometimes an alternate video is shown under the wrong conditions.

The referee and players may start slipping in the lead up to the kick-off.

If a quick throw leads to an offside, replays may not be offered.

Replay cameras are sometimes unstable.

Wrong items may appear during goal celebrations. In particular, everything that is close to the camera (which should be invisible) is displayed.

Players can get stuck in the goal net when celebrating a goal near the goal.

Some goal-scoring ceremonies rarely appear among those available after scoring.

A bug in the facial animation creates unnatural expressions in players’ faces.

When switching cameras from the pause menu, the preview flashes for a moment.

The referee’s long-sleeved uniform may not be visible during a match.

Player graphics may contain bugs and make them look weird.

Graphical errors, such as a ball floating in the air, may appear during replays after a goal has been scored.

The visual replay of the pause menu may be too short, making it impossible to display an event a few seconds before the pause.

When switching framed cameras or players during playback, some players may flash for a moment.

Two or more balls may appear in play at the same time. The problem may occur, for example, after watching a replay from the pause menu during a match.

Some players may slide on the floor during the replay. This is a different movement from the actual movement during the match.

The remaining break time may not appear correctly while playing online.

The pause menu does not open during the second half of matches.

The match options screen takes a long time to load after matchmaking online matches.

It may take a long time to go to the next screen when the user logs out immediately after matchmaking online.

The Pre-match tab may not appear during the online match.

While switching between screens, the incorrect screen may appear briefly in the menus.

Instead of the match results for a specific event, the results of the last 20 matches across all events are displayed incorrectly.

A connection error message may appear after closing the pane to notify users of ongoing maintenance.



Football players in eFootball 2022

Version-specific changes steam eFootball 2022 Update 0.91:



The bottom of the screen flashes during a match if you set the Graphic Quality item to High.

Some screens appear out of position when using an Ultra Wide screen.

windows

The bottom of the screen flashes during a match if you set the Graphic Quality item to High.

Some screens appear out of position when using an Ultra Wide screen.

The objectives can be achieved even if the relevant conditions are not met.

Version-specific changes PlayStation 5 E PlayStation 4 eFootball 2022 Update 0.91:



Commentary may not play during gameplay immediately after installation, when only certain features are available.

Prizes can be awarded even if the conditions for their receipt are not met.

Version-specific changes Xbox Series X | S e Xbox One eFootball 2022 Update 0.91:



Commentary may not play during gameplay immediately after installation, when only certain features are available.

The objectives can be achieved even if the relevant conditions are not met.

Finally, the avatars are applied improvements For the issues listed below, but they may persist from time to time (Konami is working hard to fix them completely):



Some players may slip on the ground during a match.

Players can run privately during post-goal celebrations.

Players’ models may appear distorted and their movements unnatural when colliding with each other.

Some infractions may not be called for, although they obviously warrant punishment.

The ball can pass through the player’s body during a match.

The response to commands entered during games may be reduced.

Ball speed and player movement may decrease during matches.

Finally, we remind you that the eFootball 2022 1.0 update has been postponed to Spring 2022.