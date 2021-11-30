November 30, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Barbados became a republic: Farewell to the British Crown

Barbados became a republic: Farewell to the British Crown

Mirabelle Hunt November 30, 2021 2 min read

Barbados She officially declared herself a republic, removing Queen Elizabeth from her title as head of state. At the ceremony attended by Prince Charles, the British royal standard and Governor-General Mrs. Sandra Mason He was sworn in as the first president. The island, with a population of 287,000, is famous for its paradise beaches and beaches, and for being the birthplace of a world star. Rihanna, And thus ends centuries of surrender to the British crown. The new president was elected in October by direct universal suffrage.

Prince Charles speech

Prince Charles admitted ‘Awful slavery’, describing it as something “This stains our history forever.” During the farewell ceremony for the British throne and the historic transition of the Republic of Barbados. Then the heir to the throne referred to the times (especially the eighteenth century) when the United Kingdom was a major player in The transatlantic slave trade come me “The darkest days of our past.” In fact, Barbados was inhabited by slaves from Africa working on local sugar plantations. But looking into the future, Carlo said so “The creation of this republic offers a new beginning.”.

Queen Elizabeth’s message

Queen Elizabeth sent for him Warmest wishes for happiness, peace and prosperity in the future And praise the nation that has “special place” in his heart for “Its vibrant culture, its sporting prowess and its natural beauty”. And the prime minister too Boris Johnson He said the UK and Barbados would stay “Friends and allies with a partnership built to last.”

Rihanna named ‘National Champion’

It was one of the first acts of the Republic of Barbados to name one of its most famous cities, a pop star Rihanna, “National Champion”. The singer was a kind of godmother of the party called “Pride of the Nation”. And it was Mia Motley, Prime Minister of the Caribbean country, who awarded the prestigious award of world fame. “May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation,” “Diamonds,” he said, referring to one of the singer’s greatest songs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

What an attack on France Football!

November 30, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

James Felden in Fortitudo Bologna closes in on the other pieces, separates Varese from Wilson – OA Sport

November 29, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Manchester United: Officially, Ralf Rangnick is the new manager

November 29, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

This is why our cat turns to us, not because he loves us

November 30, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Even more snow at low altitudes, here and there 3B Meteo

November 30, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

General dimming cannot be ruled out. Giorgetti: “Europe sets a plan to avoid it” – video

November 30, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

“Big tumor” – Libero Quotidiano

November 30, 2021 Lorelei Reese