February 23, 2022

Formula 1, Barcelona test: Norris fastest on day one. But Ferrari flies. Results

February 23, 2022

The first three days ended in Montmelo, with Norris on the fastest McLaren with a time of 1:19.568 and soft tyres. Very good Ferrari: Leclerc in driving in the morning session, in the afternoon his season debut for Sainz, and third in the checkered flag. Ninth Verstappen, who shot more than anything else, fifth Hamilton. Real-time tests with Skysport.it Live Blog, links on Sport24 and in-depth information on Sky Sport F1 with special ‘Race Anatomy’

The first three days of F1 pre-season testing at Circuit de Catalunya Montmelo. Lando Norris McLaren is the fastest in the world 1’19” 568, With time soft tires. very good there Ferrari: Charles Leclerc Leading in the morning session and second absolute time at 1’20” 165, in the afternoon he made his season debut Carlos Sainz3rd place in the square flag at 1’20” 416. 4th and 5th times for Mercedes George Russell (1’20” 784) and Lewis Hamilton (1’20” 929) 9th place world champion Max Verstappen (1’22” 246), who had the most laps. The purpose of these tests, other than chronometer results, is to Data collection Who are the teams? comparison With those collected during the winter working at the factory.

