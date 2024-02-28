Bad weather in Emilia Romagna: Warning for rivers and closed bridges. Landslide in Modena area, a family evacuated

Bologna, 28 February 2024 – Again Bad weather in Emilia RomagnaRain is expected throughout the week Risk of river flooding and landslides.

Due to bad weather a Landslide in the Modena area of ​​Mongio Firefighters on site, in Balagano via Montegross. The road gave way near a house. A family involved Who should leave home? have occurred Thunderstorm between Romagna and Ferraris. Meanwhile theOrange alert It was extended throughout the day due to the possibility of flooding in rivers Tomorrow is February 29 In the provinces Burma, Reggio Emilia, Bologna, Ferrara and Ravenna; Other areas are yellow.

Bad weather in Emilia Romagna: left, a landslide at Mongio di Balagano in the Modena region; On the right, the Bologna area is controlled by the Carabinieri

They remain Both bridges over Chechia River are currently closed The Ponte Alto in Modena and the Ucellino Bridge between Modena and Soleira were closed as a precaution last night.

The river level has receded, reaching a flood peak of 9.17 meters at Ponte Alto at 5am, slowly passing through the Modena area. The infrastructure will be reopened to traffic once the river drops below Threshold 2, equivalent to 8 meters at Ponte Alto.

The rains were more intense on the mountain ridges, which contributed officer Clearly Ritragoli dam level Yesterday alone it increased by more than 2 meters. Due to bad weather, the Fantina line between Fenza and Marradi has been closed, interrupted for a long time after the floods in May.

For the caveat in Bolognese The Carabinieri also took the field and controlled various parts of the territory near the Reno River, the Limentra Stream – the Ponte di Versuno and the Brasimone Basin and the Genna Stream via the Fonte.

Rather circumstantial “Most Important” in Vicenza And in the rest of the Veneto, a wave of bad weather prompted a red alert for strong winds, thunderstorms and swollen rivers.