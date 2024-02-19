ATP Doha Lorenzo Musetti gets a sound lesson from Zhang

A much more than just ephemeral version of Lorenzo Musetti immediately greets the ATP 250 tournament in Doha. The Chinese won over the Tuscans Zhizhen Zhang, who made little effort to win 6-2 and 6-0 in an hour of play. Many steps backwards compared to the challenge with the Dutchman Talon Greskpor In Rotterdam a week ago.

The first few matches are enough to understand that Musetti enters this match with particular difficulty: he immediately gave up his serve at 30, and then again with advantages and the score was 3-0 in favor of Zhang. There is a short moment of recovery, also marked by quite a few errors from the Chinese, but from 3-2, the previous intrigue continues, with Italian errors and the Asian who can go without worry. Score: 6-2.

The second group is, if possible, worse than the first for Musetti: in general, there is no situation that prompts one to consider any possibility of changing the situation. In this way, Zhang, who is already at an excellent stage in his career, can do nothing but push and continue playing tennis. Up to 6-0, sealed with an ace.

It seems almost pointless to mention all kinds of numbers from the match (it must be said that everything about Musetti is minus: 41% of the first on the field and less than 40% of the points were won by the first and second places). If anything, it could be noted that this is Toscan's worst ever defeat at ATP level since he has attended in terms of number of matches won.