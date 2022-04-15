April 15, 2022

Athletics, British relay bring back silver in Tokyo due to Chijindu Ujah’s positive doping – OA Sport

Mirabelle Hunt April 15, 2022

Ironically. We want to tell the story of 2021. The magical success of Italy in the men’s 4×100 race Athletics is one of the strongest feelings in Summer Olympics in Tokyo (Japan) with a blue key.

A victory seen with suspicious eyes and perhaps a little envious by those who lost in particular Great Britain That in the last leg of Filippo Tortue saw a gold bid for just one cent, regretting Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake.

British media in the following days raised doubts about the prospects of an Italian quartet emerging out of nowhere, with Olympic champion Marcel Jacobs linked to a former dietitian with doping issues at stake. Here the aura of doubt has backfired ever since One of the positive fractions is plotted in the UK formation.

Athletics, Ferdinand Omanyala flies with headwinds: 9.98, Azamati threatens. Marcel Jacobs watching the Africans

The reference is Chijindu Ujah whose testing revealed the presence of two The banned substances, ostarine and S-23, are commonly used to abnormally strengthen muscles. And so, months later, the British team returned with the silver medals. This was announced by the Olympic Committee (BOA).

With real sadness we had to ask for the medals, certificates and buckles to be returned, especially to the three athletes who were punished through no fault of their own. However, this is the rule of the TAS and we must respect it, just as we have made it clear that it must happen to other countries whose athletes have violated the doping rules.Words from the Executive Director of the British Olympic Committee.

